Previous
282 / 365
Structure Meets Sky - Day 10 Half and Half
An add-on to yesterday's half and half.
Today, I have a half and half using a different angle. The design statement for the building has a cut-out number to help you find where you are going.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Marj
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Mags
ace
Great half and half! I like the rusty tones.
May 10th, 2025
