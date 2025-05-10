Previous
Structure Meets Sky - Day 10 Half and Half by sewfree
Structure Meets Sky - Day 10 Half and Half

An add-on to yesterday's half and half.

Today, I have a half and half using a different angle. The design statement for the building has a cut-out number to help you find where you are going.
Great half and half! I like the rusty tones.
May 10th, 2025  
