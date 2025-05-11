Previous
Corner of Contrast - Half and Half Day 11 by sewfree
Corner of Contrast - Half and Half Day 11

I have a mix of fence styles in my yard. When a new neighbor moves in, they take down the fence and create a new fence or no fence.

This photo was taken about a week ago (for No Mow May ) but I was not happy when I cropped it down for H/H and not what I wanted for No Mow. It was fuzzy due to pixelation. The tree on the neighbor's side was a distraction to me so I tried to erase but that did not look right. Tried to remove the background but that was odd. Adding a quote for WSL-12 was my way of handling it and making this photo a H/H.

Gilbert K. Chesterton (1894-1936) was an English author, Christion apologist and journalist. He was known for his wit and deep reflections. Also famous for writing the Father Brown stories that have been adapted into films and TV shows.

Marj

Oh that's a great quote! 😁
May 11th, 2025  
Love the quote - so true !!! and a great image for h/h !!
May 11th, 2025  
Very meaningful quote. Lovely capture and colours.
May 11th, 2025  
