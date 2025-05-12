Sign up
Glowing Bracelet - Half and Half day 12
I crafted this glow in the dark bracelet using special beads on a snake chain. Taking the photo in the dark, created an eerie glow on half and plain contrast on the other side.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Babs
ace
Very clever, we won't lose you in the dark will we
May 13th, 2025
