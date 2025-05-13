Previous
Time-worn Tractor -- Day 13 Half and Half by sewfree
Time-worn Tractor -- Day 13 Half and Half

Today's half and half is an old tractor with a focal point from an angle. This emphasizes the wear and tear of time. My photo was taken while at the Tulip Farm.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Marj

@sewfree
78% complete

Great pov! Love the signs of aging on this tractor!
May 13th, 2025  
Well done
May 13th, 2025  
how neat
May 13th, 2025  
