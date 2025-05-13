Sign up
Previous
285 / 365
Time-worn Tractor -- Day 13 Half and Half
Today's half and half is an old tractor with a focal point from an angle. This emphasizes the wear and tear of time. My photo was taken while at the Tulip Farm.
13th May 2025
13th May 25
3
1
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Daily
Camera
Galaxy A35 5G
Taken
29th April 2025 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Barb
ace
Great pov! Love the signs of aging on this tractor!
May 13th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Well done
May 13th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how neat
May 13th, 2025
