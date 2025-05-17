Previous
Happy National Pack Rat Day ! --Day 17 H/H by sewfree
289 / 365

Happy National Pack Rat Day ! --Day 17 H/H

You could celebrate the real animal today or the metaphorical pack rat person, like myself who collects and holds onto many possessions.

My goal for this year is decluttering, so this is my day.

Empty storage tubs are on one side and a pile of garbage bags and old clothing to be hauled out on the other half.
Marj

ace
@sewfree
