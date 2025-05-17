Sign up
Previous
289 / 365
Happy National Pack Rat Day ! --Day 17 H/H
You could celebrate the real animal today or the metaphorical pack rat person, like myself who collects and holds onto many possessions.
My goal for this year is decluttering, so this is my day.
Empty storage tubs are on one side and a pile of garbage bags and old clothing to be hauled out on the other half.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
0
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Tags
clutter
,
junk
,
things
,
boxes
,
stuff
,
mayhalf-2025
,
edah25-05
