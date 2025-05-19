Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
291 / 365
The Art of the Stitch
Joining the darkroom for hobbies.
This is a sewing project in process. Looks great for H/H
19th May 2025
19th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
344
photos
31
followers
41
following
79% complete
View this month »
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
Latest from all albums
37
289
13
38
290
14
39
291
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2025
,
darkroom-hobby
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close