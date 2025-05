Whip meets Red H/H on Blue Willow - Day 20

Happy National Pick Strawberries Day!





Celebrate the joy of picking fresh strawberries. Strawberries are best fresh and they make delicious desserts. Strawberry shortcakes or adding them to homemade yogurt and fresh jams are examples.



Fun fact, there are about 200 seeds in a single strawberry and the only fruit with seeds on the outside. Historians believe the strawberry plant was first found in ancient Rome around 234 B.C. Ancient Romans would use the berry for medicinal purposes, such as fever and sore throat.



Have a delicious day !!