JoAnn's Farewell --Half and Half day 21

So sad, JoAnn is closing. I took this photo at sunset for the lighting.



The duality of arrival, a glass door on the right and a countdown to closing the store on the left.

Reflections from the large glass panes adds layers to the scene. This could be the mirroring of both expectation of sales and the farewell for this store's closure. Beginning and end coexist with a brick separation.



Mundane challenge Numbers: 6 days left before closing, address is 31523



52 week challenge prompt is: Doors