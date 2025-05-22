Previous
A Tale of Two Fabrics by sewfree
A Tale of Two Fabrics

Decluttering a tote of fabric and found two different textiles already cut in strips and ready
to sew. Taking a picture to see if these can be combined for something stylish.
Marj

ace
@sewfree
