Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
294 / 365
A Tale of Two Fabrics
Decluttering a tote of fabric and found two different textiles already cut in strips and ready
to sew. Taking a picture to see if these can be combined for something stylish.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
350
photos
31
followers
41
following
80% complete
View this month »
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
Latest from all albums
39
291
40
292
15
41
293
294
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close