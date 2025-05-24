The Stairs Upward

For a 100 years, this apartment building has been standing proudly in this historical neighborhood. My daughter has lived in a daylight basement apartment. A vacancy has opened on the top floor, a rare occurrence, so today, we have been working on securing this unit. Sunlight streams through the larger windows. A perfect clawfoot tub is part of the elegant bathroom. Since it is the holiday weekend, we won't know the outcome until Tuesday.



This classic staircase stands at the heart of the building and creates my

half and half image for today.