Moving Day Approaching

My daughter received her keys for an upstairs apartment. Now it is time to find movers. I am taking photos of her belonging so she can send to potential movers and ask for a bid. This was not the angle I wanted, however, I have a strange shadow of myself and I like the effect.



The coats and bike helmet are waiting by the door. Now they wait in anticipation of being packed in a box. Bathroom shelves are right around the corner.



Strangely, this photo shows up as a half and half.