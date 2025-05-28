Distorted Halves - Half and Half Day 28

Many years ago, I attempted to capture the sunset from an upper level of this parking garage. I rediscovered this image on a SD card.



This structure has custom-formed blue anodized aluminum curved forms. The garage was designed to have a wave-like appearance.



My May calendar needs an abstract.



First, I turned this photo on its side and added cartoon effect. If you look carefully (sideways), the streetlights can still be seen with dots of city light. Next, turbulence was added and cropping. This needed some photo noise and re-coloration. My result is a different half and half.