Split Spectrum - Half and Half Day 31 by sewfree
303 / 365

Split Spectrum - Half and Half Day 31

Ending the month with AI.

My prompts were: "Many" " Few " Half and Half

This image was created early in the month with the possibility of using for the May Words but I did not follow through. Now it is the last day and the perfect time to use this image.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Marj

@sewfree
