Previous
303 / 365
Split Spectrum - Half and Half Day 31
Ending the month with AI.
My prompts were: "Many" " Few " Half and Half
This image was created early in the month with the possibility of using for the May Words but I did not follow through. Now it is the last day and the perfect time to use this image.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
