Standing Strong by sewfree
306 / 365

Standing Strong

Capturing the intricate textures of bark, from a towering tree, is my wild photo today.
There is a raw and untamed pattern in this bark.

I am not entirely sure why I went with this image. Intense sun is shining on the bark.

3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
