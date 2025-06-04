Previous
Grassline Border by sewfree
307 / 365

Grassline Border

Wild grass lining an ADA trail adds a natural, untamed beauty to the landscape. It provides a habitat for small creatures and pollinators. This trail welcomes exploration of the grass dunes.

Photo taken at Ocean Shores in April.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact