Refined with a Painterly Touch by sewfree
308 / 365

Refined with a Painterly Touch

A path through the woods holds a quiet wildness. Even on a well-trodden route, the presence of nature feels uncontained, always shifting, always alive.

Today's stylized photo emphasizes the wild energy of nature. Edits bringing out the depth and textures enhances the color.

5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
84% complete

Barb ace
Delightful result, Marj! Love it!
June 5th, 2025  
Karen ace
Very nice photo and editing - that pathway and the trees look wonderful.
June 5th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Beautifully processed, a lovely result!

Ian
June 5th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely processing
June 5th, 2025  
