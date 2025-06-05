Sign up
Previous
308 / 365
Refined with a Painterly Touch
A path through the woods holds a quiet wildness. Even on a well-trodden route, the presence of nature feels uncontained, always shifting, always alive.
Today's stylized photo emphasizes the wild energy of nature. Edits bringing out the depth and textures enhances the color.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
4
1
Marj
ace
@sewfree
383
photos
32
followers
42
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Daily
Privacy
Public
Tags
30dw-2025
Barb
ace
Delightful result, Marj! Love it!
June 5th, 2025
Karen
ace
Very nice photo and editing - that pathway and the trees look wonderful.
June 5th, 2025
Fisher Family
Beautifully processed, a lovely result!
Ian
June 5th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely processing
June 5th, 2025
