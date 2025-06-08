Previous
Call to Reflection by sewfree
311 / 365

Call to Reflection

This wild bell carries a sense of harmony with the wild garden background. I don't know the story behind this bell hanging in the garden gazebo, but bells have symbolic meanings. They help create a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere.

This same gazebo was taken as ICM June 3rd
https://365project.org/sewfree/extra-extra/2025-06-03
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact