Pigeons Haven

Essentially, this vacant lot becomes a miniature wild urban wilderness where pigeons can find food. Pigeons travel in large groups, or flocks. These birds are very social. A dry lot might have fewer birds or animals competing for food. Their flocking behavior is a fascinating survival strategy that helps them thrive in urban and natural environments. In this vacant lot, the birds find food. Here’s what they typically eat: grass seeds, wheat, corn, and other grains that might be scattered around in the lot.

