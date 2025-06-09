Previous
Pigeons Haven by sewfree
Pigeons Haven

Essentially, this vacant lot becomes a miniature wild urban wilderness where pigeons can find food. Pigeons travel in large groups, or flocks. These birds are very social. A dry lot might have fewer birds or animals competing for food. Their flocking behavior is a fascinating survival strategy that helps them thrive in urban and natural environments. In this vacant lot, the birds find food. Here’s what they typically eat: grass seeds, wheat, corn, and other grains that might be scattered around in the lot.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Marj

@sewfree
Photo Details

Karen ace
They are interesting to watch - their bodies and facial gestures can be highly entertaining.
June 9th, 2025  
