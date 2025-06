Through the Brush

Lily pads are an essential part of wild nature.



Last Sunday, I set out for a hike along a scenic wetlands trail. Thanks to the dry weather, the path was easy to navigate. I chose to detour toward a small lake. Dense brush surrounded the water, but I made my way through to capture a shot of these lily pads floating on the surface. Beyond their beauty, lily pads play a crucial ecological role—helping maintain water temperature, oxygen levels, and even filtering pollutants.