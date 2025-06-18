Coastal Serenity

My trip to San Juan Island included a visit to the Island's National Park.



The Pig War was a border dispute between the United States and Great Britain in 1859, centered around the San Juan Islands between present-day Washington State and Canada. The conflict began when an American settler shot a British-owned pig. This minor incident escalated into a military standoff, with both nations sending troops to the island. Despite tensions, the conflict remained bloodless, and both sides eventually agreed to a joint military occupation of the islands.



Walking through the historical American campground was beautiful, surrounded by fields of tall grass that echos the past.