Where the Union Jack Still Flys

My visit to San Juan Island included a visit to English Camp National Park. The Americans and English decided their camps should be on opposite ends of the island during the Pig conflict. England selected for their Camp on Garrison Bay. In contrast to the prairie setting of the American Camp, this area was well-sheltered with a good supply of trees for lumber and a water source. After clearing the shore of the thick growth of trees, the English erected the commissary, barracks, cook house and other vital structures. In addition, vegetable gardens and formal English floral garden were created. This location was ideal for fishing and food gathering. The period of military occupation on this site was peaceful and pleasant.



Today the huge Union Jack still flies over the parade grounds. The wild thick growth of forest can be seen in the background.