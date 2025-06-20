Previous
Wild Wings Among the Lavender by sewfree
Wild Wings Among the Lavender

During my visit to the English Camp National Park on San Juan Island, I enjoyed the traditional flower garden with a sea of lavender for the butterflies.
20th June 2025

Marj

@sewfree
