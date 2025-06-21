Wild Bear in the Woods

I just had a minor retina procedure, and my sight is still blurry while things heal. Reaching into more of my San Juan photos.



The Sculpture Park is a special place to visit. It is a 20 acres with more than 150 sculptures along various trail.



Decided to follow the trail around the lake. What looked like a path with heavy woods ended abruptly at a large art display. The lake was in the background as a part of the glass and metal art installation. Doubling back, I picked another well-worn path. Rounding the bend, a large bear was in front of me. What an interesting animal art scene.