Previous
Wild Bear in the Woods by sewfree
324 / 365

Wild Bear in the Woods

I just had a minor retina procedure, and my sight is still blurry while things heal. Reaching into more of my San Juan photos.

The Sculpture Park is a special place to visit. It is a 20 acres with more than 150 sculptures along various trail.

Decided to follow the trail around the lake. What looked like a path with heavy woods ended abruptly at a large art display. The lake was in the background as a part of the glass and metal art installation. Doubling back, I picked another well-worn path. Rounding the bend, a large bear was in front of me. What an interesting animal art scene.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact