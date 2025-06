Wild Hidden Sculpture in the Water

A Sculpture Park is a special place to visit.



It started with a simple plan: follow the trail around the lake. The map looked straightforward. I attempted several trailheads but none seemed to be the right way. One path led through tall grasses. It looked like a trail with glimpses of water. What a surprise to see a sculpture in the lake. There was no plaque or sign to explain this artwork.



Sometimes the best part of the trail is not finding it.