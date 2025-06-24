Sign up
Tree's Wild Guest
This lone wild fungi looks like a tiny shelf on this tree bark.
Reaching back to June 2nd when I visited Point Defiance Park in Tacoma, Washington for this Wild image.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Tags
30dw-2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome lighting
June 24th, 2025
