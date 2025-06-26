Previous
Hillside Trees by sewfree
329 / 365

Hillside Trees

Since the June 26th word is trees, it is time to show some.

Tucked along this slope, trees cling to the earth.

Photo taken earlier in June
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Marj

@sewfree
Peter Dulis ace
Pretty
June 27th, 2025  
