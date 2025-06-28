Previous
Wild Rhododendron Farewell by sewfree
Wild Rhododendron Farewell

This rhododendron garden is tucked away in the woods. Photo was taken in June.
At that time this lone bloom caught my eye.

In late June's hush, the garden sighs
Rhododendrons dim beneath the skies.

So let them wilt and summer start.
They leave behind, memories in my heart.
Marj

@sewfree
