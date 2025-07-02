Sign up
Containmet
July Words
Jars are humble containers. My jars are waiting to be filled.
A light stick was used for this photo.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Tags
july25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely vintage
July 2nd, 2025
