Containmet by sewfree
Containmet

July Words

Jars are humble containers. My jars are waiting to be filled.

A light stick was used for this photo.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely vintage
July 2nd, 2025  
