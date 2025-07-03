Previous
Glamour Bear - July Words by sewfree
336 / 365

Glamour Bear - July Words

Mrs. Bear is preparing for the 4th of July. She has borrowed my homemade jewelry.

Enjoy this Red, White, and Blue Weekend.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact