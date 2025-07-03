Sign up
Previous
336 / 365
Glamour Bear - July Words
Mrs. Bear is preparing for the 4th of July. She has borrowed my homemade jewelry.
Enjoy this Red, White, and Blue Weekend.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
0
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Tags
bear
,
july25words
