Happy National Caesar Salad Day

Today commemorates the classic Caesar salad. In 1924, Caesar Cardini created the Caesar salad for an elite Hollywood crowd at his Tijuana, Mexico restaurant on Independence Day weekend. To add excitement at the dinner table, Cardini made a dramatic performance of mixing the salad at the table. This is still one of the most popular salads served today. Romaine lettuce is the traditional foundation of the salad but I have used alternative greens. Croutons are missing. I have egg yolk and lemon juice to add acidity.



Enjoy the holiday !