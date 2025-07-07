Previous
Fingers Lost to Illusion by sewfree
Fingers Lost to Illusion

Joining the love of selfies theme.


House of mirrors is a traditional circus attraction. It is designed to disorient and delight. My hand is stuck in this mirror.
Marj

@sewfree
