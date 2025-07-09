Corner of the Road for Faith and Service

At this quiet road, the Church of St. Patrick stands on this sloping hill. It was built in 1906 on the edge of the historic district of Tacoma, Washington. I was passing by at 7:30pm last night and noticed how the light was shining on this church and Puget Sound was in the background. A couple was walking in front so I stopped for a quick photo.



The Catholic faith has a long history in the Pacific Northwest. Priests came to Fort Vancouver in 1838. Indigenous communities referred to these missionaries as "Black Robes," a testament to their attire and spiritual role. As pioneers settled the region, Catholicism flourished alongside them. The 1890's marked a period of rapid expansion for the faith, with religious sisters from various orders establishing ministries that included orphanages, hospitals, clinics, and nursing schools. Education was a key focus, with many Catholic schools founded.



Today, I am happy to be a part of a Catholic charitable group serving the community through volunteer projects. It is beautiful to see people of all faiths-and those with none- come together in unity to plan outreach and make a meaningful impact.









