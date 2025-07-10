A Life Devoted

Cemetary monument for St. Katharine Drexel - Pray for Us



Joining the "Capture an image of a statue, memorial, or sculpture" and the theme is "Cemetery"



While researching the history of my old church photo on the 9th, I came across several references to Gethsemane Cemetery. Though I often pass it while driving down a busy highway, the sharp turn-off had always kept me from stopping. I decided to visit because of my research. I took many photos, but Saint Katharine Drexel’s marker stood out as one of the most memorable.



Born in 1858 into a well-known Philadelphia family, Katharine Drexel devoted her life—and her family’s fortune—to serving African American and Native American communities through education and outreach. In 1888, she opened St. George's Industrial School on the very land where Gethsemane Cemetery now stands. The school served children of the Puyallup and Nisqually tribes until it closed in 1936. The cemetery was later established on the same site in 1975. Saint Drexel passed away in 1955.



