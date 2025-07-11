Sign up
344 / 365
344 / 365
Artist Challenge begins Now -Malevich
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50974/artist-challenge-kazimir-malevich-begins-now!
Re-Posting this example of a photo taken in the park and the same photo used to imitate one of Kazimir Malevich's squares. In my research, the artist did not always use an exact square so I have left this looking a little odd.
Please join the Fun and take a photo.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
0
0
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
Latest from all albums
339
340
341
342
72
343
24
344
