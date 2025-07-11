Previous
Artist Challenge begins Now -Malevich by sewfree
344 / 365

Artist Challenge begins Now -Malevich

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50974/artist-challenge-kazimir-malevich-begins-now!

Re-Posting this example of a photo taken in the park and the same photo used to imitate one of Kazimir Malevich's squares. In my research, the artist did not always use an exact square so I have left this looking a little odd.

Please join the Fun and take a photo.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact