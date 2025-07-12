Previous
Afraid to Join In by sewfree
345 / 365

Afraid to Join In

Today was the Chalk Festival. Colorful tubs of chalk were available to participate. I was afraid to join the fun. It was strange to stand at the edge of the art. Maybe just watching was participating.


I blurred the little girl's face on purpose.

The festival included venders and food trucks so something for everyone.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact