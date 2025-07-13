Previous
Jubilant - July Words by sewfree
Jubilant - July Words

If you are jubilant, you feel extremely happy.

The church singers are jubilant and singing with joy.

My church recently remodeled and placed this giant screen. The background lights have movement so this was a learning experience to capture. After many photos, this one seemed to speak to me.
