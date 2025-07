Golden Comfort

Happy National Mac and Cheese Day!



It's a perfect day to enjoy a warm bowl of Macaroni and cheese. This dish has a history stretching back centuries, with origins in European cuisine and its modern form popularized in the United States. While Thomas Jefferson is often associated with introducing it to America, historical recipes and variations existed long before. Kraft's boxed mac and cheese, introduced during the Great Depression, further cemented its place as a comfort food staple.