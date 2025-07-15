Parking Lot Pet Peeves

Curse of the Modern Age is meant to highlight some of

those modern-day annoyances.



After my shopping, I walked down the sidework to return my cart to the

designated spot. When I was walking back, the person unloading their bags, simply

pushed the cart onto the sidewalk, blocking the way. Sadly, this store does not offer

areas strategically placed.



Small actions, like cart-returning, are about being thoughtful and responsible.



My photo reflects the beautiful day and the person leaving the cart set up nice composition.