349 / 365
Fractured but Functional
Not exactly a Jug but it will hold and pour water.
My daughter recently moved and dropped this multi-faced container. I stepped in to put this back together.
Now this container has some new charm.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Marj
@sewfree
349
365 Daily
Tags
july25words
