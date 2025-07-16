Previous
Fractured but Functional by sewfree
349 / 365

Fractured but Functional

Not exactly a Jug but it will hold and pour water.

My daughter recently moved and dropped this multi-faced container. I stepped in to put this back together.

Now this container has some new charm.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact