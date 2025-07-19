Sign up
Previous
352 / 365
Toenails under Water
Theme: nails
Toenails might seem like a small item. Regular trimming and cleaning help prevent problems.
I rarely have a pedicure but today is the day. Took a fun photo of my feet in the water.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
96% complete
345
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
346
347
348
349
350
75
351
352
Tags
darkroom-nails
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this is a really fun one!
July 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great abstract toes, good for for the challenge
July 19th, 2025
