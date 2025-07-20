Sharks Dancing- Text to Image

I am setting my DVR for Shark Week. Last year, it was reported, 25 million viewers enjoyed this event on Discovery Channel. Shark Week launched 1988. Since its early days, Shark Week evolved into more entertainment-oriented and sometimes fictional programming. Dancing With the Sharks is a show with Tom Bergeron in the style of Dancing with the Stars. Real sharks dance with shark handlers,



The prompts for Text 2 Image are,

(i) Labyrinth

(ii) Threshold

(iii) A word or phrase of your choice:

Sharks dancing - rain



My interpretation is sharks dancing together. Maybe these sharks are dancing the Rumba. I had to use my text to image program several times because the program wanted to create sharks with an aggressive look. Finally, I asked for happy sharks.