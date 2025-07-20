Previous
Sharks Dancing- Text to Image by sewfree
Sharks Dancing- Text to Image

I am setting my DVR for Shark Week. Last year, it was reported, 25 million viewers enjoyed this event on Discovery Channel. Shark Week launched 1988. Since its early days, Shark Week evolved into more entertainment-oriented and sometimes fictional programming. Dancing With the Sharks is a show with Tom Bergeron in the style of Dancing with the Stars. Real sharks dance with shark handlers,

The prompts for Text 2 Image are,
(i) Labyrinth
(ii) Threshold
(iii) A word or phrase of your choice:
Sharks dancing - rain

My interpretation is sharks dancing together. Maybe these sharks are dancing the Rumba. I had to use my text to image program several times because the program wanted to create sharks with an aggressive look. Finally, I asked for happy sharks.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Beryl Lloyd ace
Very clever Marj - a lovely happy sharks image !
July 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this
July 20th, 2025  
