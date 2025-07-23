Fisherman at the Launch

Took a quick 48 hours away and stopped at the boat launch of Pass Lake. About six miles outside of Anacortes, Washington, this lake is for fly-fishing and catch-and-release-only. Use of motors are prohibited.



There was a mist on the lake. I had my Cannon Rebel and attempted to make some manual settings. This fisherman was rowing into the launch area with an audience of people. My attempt to take a photo of other people taking photos did not turn out. Many of my photos on the SD card were fuzzy. I was shocked to capture this photo with setting on F8, ISO 100 and 1/1000. I used my in-camera edits to create copies of the same photo but the original without edits is the best. A few F8 shots were captured with the fisherman out further in the Lake but shots using F9, F10 and F16 seemed better.



Since these were taken on Monday, not sure they fit the requirements, but F8 was used. I tried changing to B & W but color seems better.