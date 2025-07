Fisherman out on the Water

Took a quick 48 hours away and stopped at the boat launch of Pass Lake. This lake is for fly-fishing and catch-and-release-only. Use of motors are prohibited.



I had my Cannon Rebel and attempted to make some manual settings. This image is using F9 and shows the fisherman rowing into the launch area. Straight from the SD card.

Not sure about my color but I don't like black and white for this one.