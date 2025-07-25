Previous
Blurred Tunnel Vision by sewfree
Blurred Tunnel Vision

On the road today. Trying to take a photo in a tunnel (I am not the driver) but shaky hands turned this into a motion blur and distortion. Hope this evokes the feeling of speed.

Similar to Vincent's but mine is messy with different colors and lights.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
98% complete

