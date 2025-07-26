Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
359 / 365
Fractured - July Words Jigsaw
I have infused a jigsaw-like effect to this photo. Giving this word a different spin.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
458
photos
33
followers
42
following
98% complete
View this month »
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
etsooi-166
,
abstract-89
,
july25words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close