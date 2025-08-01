Previous
Contortions of Bamboo by sewfree
Contortions of Bamboo

Photo taken July 26 and added a slight color and bent the bamboo. Now looks like a Jellyfish???
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors and line
August 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love it - but no jelly fish - just a bad hair day !!
August 2nd, 2025  
