Handheld Haze- Abstract #4 by sewfree
Photo 368

Handheld Haze- Abstract #4

Last night I went out to take some photos.
Oops, I needed a tripod for this one.
Now it will be today's abstract.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
