Previous
Photo 371
Whispering Patchwork - Abstract #7
Working at the Fair all week. This was one of my favorite quilts. The theme was Fairyland. The patchwork pieces are hand -dyed. It won a blue ribbon.
I have changed the colors and added some processing for the abstract.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Tags
abstractaug2025
Jo
ace
Beautiful colours
August 8th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Looks like a very pretty quilt.
August 8th, 2025
