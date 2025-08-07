Previous
Whispering Patchwork - Abstract #7 by sewfree
Whispering Patchwork - Abstract #7

Working at the Fair all week. This was one of my favorite quilts. The theme was Fairyland. The patchwork pieces are hand -dyed. It won a blue ribbon.

I have changed the colors and added some processing for the abstract.
Jo ace
Beautiful colours
August 8th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Looks like a very pretty quilt.
August 8th, 2025  
