Scented Glow- Abstract #8 by sewfree
Photo 372

Scented Glow- Abstract #8

I was going to light this lemon candle, but took a photo and then made it something else.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
Babs ace
Beautiful it reminds me of sun rays.
August 9th, 2025  
