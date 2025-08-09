Instructional Brain Overload - Abstract #9

I spent the day at the fair, demonstrating crochet to passersby's. Beside me sat a women demonstrating the delicate art of English Paper Piecing. As the hours pasted, shape by shape -detailed guidance was given in the step by step process.



This abstract photo is a view of my brain after a full day of instruction.

My mind is humming with possibilities. With luck, a sampler may soon emerge from my brain chaos.



In English paper piecing, the paper acts as a template that is wrapped with fabric and then removed after the fabric pieces are sewn together. Paper piecing is different. What is the point of spending so much time sewing in this piecing? This is a low tech craft where few tools are needed making this a portable craft.

